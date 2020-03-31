NFL approves expansion of postseason

On Tuesday, the NFL clubs unanimously voted to expand the postseason by two teams beginning with the 2020 season.

The expansion of the NFL postseason also addressed the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement. Now both players and clubs recognized that fans will feel like their team has more of a chance to see their team qualify for the playoffs and compete in the Super Bowl.

The meeting was held remotely following the recommendation of the Comeptition Committee, Management Council Executive Committee and Media Committee on increasing the playoff teams from 12 to 14.

This move will add two Wild Card teams for each the American and National Football Conferences in which will qualify for the playoffs. The number one seed will get a bye in the Wild Card round. The remainder of the division champions in each conference with the best records will get the 2, 3, and 4th seed, followed by the next three teams per conference with the best records getting the 5, 6, and 7th seed.

AFC and NFC Wild Card games will now feature the 2 seed hosting 7th seed, the 3rd seed hosting the 6th and the 4th seed hosting the 5th.

On Saturday, January 9th, will be Wild Card Weekend consisting three games and on Sunday, Janaury 10th with three games.