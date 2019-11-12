New Selena series gives us a first look at it's star
This gives us the good chills
Univision,Nov 12, 2019 – 1:29 PM EST
Actress Christian Serratos gives us a first look at what it's like to play to role of Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's newest film, Selena: The Series. The film debuts in 2020 on the streaming service giving us an in depth look at the Mexican-American Tejano singers rise to fame.
While this trailer doesn't reveal much, it certainly reveals The Walking Dead actress getting into character.