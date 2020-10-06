New Selena biography series to premiere soon on streaming video service

The Selena series gets it premiere date and a brand new trailer.

Selena fans coast-to-coast were eagarly awaiting for major streaming service Netflix to make this announcement.



The trailer that was recently released for the biographical drama about the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla will premiere on December 4th. This series stars Christian Serratos as Selena, Gabriel Chavarria as A.B. Quintanilla.