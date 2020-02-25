New 'Candyman' sequel trailer drops Thursday

One thing you don't want to say is Candyman's name five times. If you do, then you'll summon a hook-handed ghost that'll want to murder you. The classic 90's horror film Candyman is about to get a sequel.

From the mind of Jordan Peele, who is also the screenwriter and producer of the film dare's you to say his name (on Twitter) five times!



The film released a six-second teaser to the trailer leaving us 'hooked' in suspense. Watch if you dare...



To clarify things up about this new film, it disregards the last two sequels as a direct follow up to the original Candyman that was released in 1992.