null: nullpx
EN VIVO
KXTN 1350AM/107.5 HD 2KXTN 1350AM & 107.5 FM HD 2

New 'Candyman' trailer just dropped

Do you remember the original?
Feb 25, 2020 – 04:04 PM EST

The trailer is now here! 🐝



One thing you don't want to say is Candyman's name five times. If you do, then you'll summon a hook-handed ghost that'll want to murder you. The classic 90's horror film Candyman is about to get a sequel.

From the mind of Jordan Peele, who is also the screenwriter and producer of the film dare's you to say his name (on Twitter) five times!


The film released a six-second teaser to the trailer leaving us 'hooked' in suspense. Watch if you dare...


To clarify things up about this new film, it disregards the last two sequels as a direct follow up to the original Candyman that was released in 1992.

The Nia DaCosta film releases to theatres on June 12, 2020.

Advertisement
Actualizaciones importantes Hemos actualizado nuestra Política de Privacidad a partir del 19 de febrero de 2020.
DefaultDefault

DefaultDefault