Morning wreck caused an avocado mess on the interstate

A little after 12:30 a.m., a part of I-10 eastbound right outside of the town of Seguin was closed off due to a wreck involving two semi-trucks. One of the semi's toppled over perhaps due to a shift in the load.

A tanker semi that was following could not avoid the truck in front causing the cargo box to tear open where nearly 40,000 pounds of fruit were on the interstate.

Cibolo Police confirm that the interstate was closed off for several hours while crews cleaned up. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police had wished it was donuts in the Tweet.