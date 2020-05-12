MLB plans on it's 2020 return without fans in stadiums

Baseball may return in July.

The owners of the leagues have approved a proposal from commissioner Rob Manfred. Baseball to be back in home stadiums by early July.

The meeting between the MLB and MLB Players Association Tuesday will set the stage of what is expected from both parties as a contentious negotiation. Logistics are being discussed on how the players to be separated inside the lockerroom and the dugout.

Here's the proposed plan:





Regular season consisting of approximately 80 games.

Three regionalized East Central and West teams to play each other to minimalize long range travel in the U.S.

Teams would open in as many home parks as possible.

Expanded postseason with 7 teams per league. Team with the best record in each league gets BYE in Wild Card Round.