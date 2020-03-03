Michael Salgado added to the cast of new movie
Are you excited about this upcoming film?
Univision,Mar 3, 2020 – 12:18 PM EST
The new film adaptation "On American Soil" is casting a few Tejano stars for the upcoming film. Michael Salgado will be playing the role of Treviño. The two-time Grammy winner will be joining Tejano legend Ruben Ramos and Stephanie Lynn in a role in the film. He announced the exciting news on social media.
The movie has been shot on scene in different locations throughout the state of Texas.
An oil rig worker returns home learning that his goddaughter is missing while trying to cross the Mexico / U.S. border illegally.
On February 7, Salgado released Esto Es Cumbia, which a three-track EP.