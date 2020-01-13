Mexican wrestler La Parka died after suffering injuries at past event

La Parka had died from lung and kidney failure in which he suffered from an incident in October in Monterrey. La Parka was performing the "suicide dive" on his opponent, Rush. La Parka's feet had got tangled up in the rope causing him to hit his head on the concrete floor and against a steel baracade. He had suffered neck and cervical fractures and wasn't able to speak. He was admitted into surgery at the time but was paralyzed.