Meet the GM and head coach of Houston Texans

Big announcement coming from the Houston Texans front office. Bill O'Brien is now playing a duel role in the organization as the General Manager and the head coach.

Bill O'Brien had served as the GM since Brian Gaines was fired last summer. O' Brien has been named the third head coach in Houston Texans team history. This will be O' Brien's fifth season with the Texans and with 26 total years of collegiate and NFL coaching history under his belt makes him a great fit for the team.

Also recognized in the announcement, Jack Easterby will be taking the role of Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the team.