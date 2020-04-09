Mayor of San Antonio with City Council passes stay-at-home extension order

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Mayor Ron Nierenberg along with votes from the city council passed a motion 10 - 1 this morning to extend the stay-at-home emergency health order until April 30th. Ana Sandoval was the only councilmember against the extension.

The city has taken numerous actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city of San Antonio. Actually, San Antonio is doing better than any other major municipality in Texas.

Keep practicing social distancing, washing your hands for 20 seconds and it has been advised for people to wear a mask while getting essentials.