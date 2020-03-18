null: nullpx
Mayor closes dine-in at restaurants and all bars in San Antonio

Mar 18, 2020 – 06:20 PM EDT

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has enacted a measure for the city of San Antonio which will shut down all bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses. The measure still allows San Antonio restaurants to operate a curbside, to-go, drive-thru, or delivery of food.

The mayor is taking a similar action like Houston, Dallas and Austin which have implimented similar measures.

Officials hope that the new measures slow the spread of coronavirus. There has been a spike in the number of confirmations bringing the number to 11.

