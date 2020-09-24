Massachusetts man died after consuming too much licorice

Consuming too much of anything is a bad thing, right?

Well acording to a post from the New England Journal of Medicine, a 54-year-old man in Massachusetts died as a result of consuming too much licorice candy. The construction worker passed out while on his lunch break in a fast food restaurant. He was revived and then immediately taken to the hospital, where he died the day after.

Doctors said that the man had a "poor diet" that just consisted of eating several packages of his favorite candy daily. It was three weeks ago he switched from eating fruit-flavored soft candy to a licorice candy that had glycyrrhizic acid in its formula.

Glycyrrhizic acid is described as a sweetener that was made up of licorice root. This ingredient can cause a drop in potassium levels within the body and could cause a rise in blood pressure causing abnormal heart beats and even heart failure, according to the FDA.

"If you’re 40 or older, eating 2 ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could land you in the hospital with an irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia." the FDA stated.

It just isn't licorice that could cause these issues, you have to be aware when you eat jelly beans and even licorice teas. Even certain types of beers like Belgian beers have this type of compound in it that could be risking your health.

The FDA only permits 3.1% of any food content to contain glycyrrhizic acid. But products do not tell you about how much is contained in an ounce. Doctors are hoping to make more people aware of this danger. Another note to mention is that a lot of foods in the United States don't actually contain licorice but an ingredient of anise oil that compares in flavor to licorice. Again, high amounts of anything you're putting your health in danger.

There is still hope to those who do consume a lot of the product and the effects are reversible if consumption is immediately stopped. It would take 1 to 2 weeks for your potassium levels to regulate according to a study. You should speak with your doctor about checking your levels if you had consumed a lot of licorice.