Mask ordinance goes into effect Monday

According to the policy, all people 10 years or older shall wear a face covering their nose and mouth when visiting any public establishment indoors or if you are unable to keep a 6-foot distance between others according to a county order that oversees San Antonio.

County Judge Nelson Wolff issued the order on June 17, 2020 where it counts on businesses to have their customers and visitors policy in place for mandatory face coverings, or they will face a fine of up to $1,000 per each violation.