Mar Garciá debuts her new single 'Quien Eres Tú'

Professional Mexican singer Mar Garciá drops the new music video "Quien Eres Tú" - a song dedicated to those suffering heartbreak, going through infidelity and unrequited love.

Mar was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, MX and had been raised with great passion for the art of music since the age of 7 years old.

After pursuing her dreams for a few years, Mar visualizes herself performing to sold-out crowds worldwide. She classifies her style as gupero/pop but singing style with such versatility. She performs an array of cumbia, accordion, romantic, bolero, mariachi, band, sound and orchestra. Mar adds, " I am very passionate, and I do not categorize myself into one genre of music.”