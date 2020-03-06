Man who licked ice cream at grocery store sentenced

D'Adrian Anderson is facing 30 days in jail with 180 days probation for removing a lid to a Blue Bell ice cream half gallon carton and licking the top then returning it to the freezer.

On top of the sentence, Anderson was ordered by Judge Terrance Holmes to complete 100 hours of community service as well. It doesn't end there, Anderson is required to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 and $1,565 in restitution fees to Blue Bell Creameries.

Anderson had posted his criminal act video on social media where authorities had immediately identified Anderson.

Anderson had been arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief which is punishable up to one year in jail and a fine of $4,000.

The incident took place in a Port Arthur, TX Walmart back in late 2019. The store was forced to trash all of the Blue Bell ice cream containers at an extreme cost.

What the social media post did not show was Anderson taking the ice cream back out of the freezer and purchasing it.