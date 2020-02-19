Man stabs child at El Paso fast food restaurant
Terrible news coming out of El Paso. A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after authorities stated that he randomly stabbed a child in the play area of a McDonnald's restaurant.
Univision,Feb 19, 2020 – 10:57 AM EST
Terrible news coming out of El Paso. A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after authorities stated that he randomly stabbed a child in the play area of a McDonnald's restaurant.
Police said that the girl, who is either 4 or 5 year of age is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.
The suspect had fled after the stabbing but El Paso police had found the male hiding in a nearby motel room and immediately apprehended. Police have not yet identified the suspect.