Man casually walks on powerline in Austin

Austin Police have arrested Antonio Gomez after police spotted him walking on a power line like a tightrope in a dangerous stunt. The call came in around 1:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South First Street and West St. Elmo Road.





Didn’t know the circus was in town . (South first and Stelmo) from r/Austin

Police had a conversation with Gomez who said that he was up on the utility line to get away from stray dogs that were chasing him. Without hesitation, Gomez jumped down.

Gomez admitted to authorities that he was using methamphetamine but didn't show any signs of violent behavior other than the paranoia of dogs chasing him.

Gomez was transported to a South Austin hospital where he was then transferred to Sobering Center for Public Intoxication. That's when Gomez started getting angry during a routine medical exam. He jumped out of his chair and grabbed a pair of scissors that was laying on the nurses station desk.

He was holding the scissors in front of him as a weapon and began saying that "dogs were out to bite him."

Officers arrived and asked Gomez to put the scissors down about four to five times verbally. Eventually he complied. It was reported when he was being apprehended in handcuffs is when he was resisting arrest and trying to get loose.

He was able to break loose and went after the officers gun, when the officer was told to let go of the gun, it is when Gomez started running down the hallway shouting "don't kill me, don't kill me."

Officers chased Gomez to the end of the hallway and had attempted to taser him but the voltage was ineffective. That is when Gomez sprinted into a nearby restroom as officers swapped out taser cartridges in attempt to try again. Gomez kept on insisting that rabid dogs were chasing him.

Gomez freed himself from the restroom and ran into a nearby laundry room where he had barricaded himself inside continuing to ramble about dogs .

Gomez had eventually exited the laundry room armed with a metal spoon, which he dropped walking out and arrested.