Makeup company releasing sequel to Selena collection

In February 2015, fans had created a petition to MAC to make a collection to honor the Tejano queen for the 20th anniversary of her death. A year later the company finally came out with the collection line in 2016. The collection was out for a limited time released in limited quantities.

Now approaching the 25th anniversary of Selena's legacy, the company has worked again with the Quintanilla family for the second edition of the Selena La Reina Collection.

Selena was very well known for the signature red lipstick she wore. However, the new collection will boast the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Lipglass, which is a "bubblegum pink lip gloss with a pearlescent sheen".