Magali Delarosa releases new 'Como Quieres Que Te Olvide' music video

The new music video 'Como Quieres Que Te Olvide' from Tejano songstress Magali Delarosa features a cameo from her seven-year-old daughter, Delilah Rose Bergman in front of a washing machine waiting for her laundry to dry then swiftly transitions to a tropical setting on a beach. The song incorporates dancing beats with brass sounds and precessions in this cumbia fusion masterpiece.

The music video was directed by Baldemar Garcia of 1st Class Cinema that combines vibrant colors, dancing choreography, a romantic story with fashion galore and tropical scenes along with a firework fairy tale finale.