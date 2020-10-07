Lydia Castillo releases official music video for 'Que Se Grabe En Tu Mente'

Tejano songstress Lydia Castillo dropped a new music video of "Que Se Grabe En Tu Mente". The video that was written by legendary Tejano songwriter Humberto "Beto" Ramon who also wrote Tejano songs for Jimmy Gonzalez, Jay Perez and Gary Hobbs. Castillo exclaimed that she was very excited to work with such a legend in the industry.

The song is based on Lydia's life experiences and produced by Tejano icon Hugo Guerrero who had also produced Lydia's earlier singles.

The visuals were filmed by Ryan Bazan around various spots in San Antonio, Texas.