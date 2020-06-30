Louisiana man facing charges after jumping into a store aquarium

Many Bass Pro shops have a giant aquarium inside filled with tons of fish. Well in Bossier City, Louisiana, a man said if he got 2,000 likes that he would jump in. Keeping his word and not wanting to be known as a liar did just that.

The 26-year-old identified as Kevin Wise of Slidell told a local news station that he made his promise to his TikTok fans by jumping into the aquarium.

Video was captured by Treasure McGraw showing Kevin jumping into the fish tank and then climbing out of it and running out of the store soaking wet.

As for Kevin, he is facing charges for causing damage to the fish tank and has a court date. The store filled out a police complaint filing charges because they will have to now empty the 13,000 gallon aquarium that Kevin tainted and they're going to have to clean it after the daring swim.