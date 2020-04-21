Local woman creates virtual Fiesta in popular online game

Animal Crossing has been a growing popular game with both adults and kids. The social simulation game has a global fanbase published by Nintendo and created by Japanese game designer, Katsuya Eguchi.

People create their own virtual community and expand it with their own decor and creativity work. Others can visit the place you made and socialize

Melissa Montoya saw this as an opportunity to recreate Fiesta online since it was postponed until the fall. After all of us are feeling absent from the festive activities, Montoya set up booths and festive colorful decorations within the popular video game.



Montoya gives us a brief tour of the fairgrounds.







