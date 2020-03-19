Local theme park donates 6,000 pounds of food to food bank

Local theme park SeaWorld of San Antonio answered the San Antonio Food Bank's call for help. Sea World donated a surplus of 6,000 pounds of food which were originally intended for guests for the season.

San Antonio Food Bank picked up the food that filled two box trucks that will be used to feed the community of San Antonio. The food includes fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy items and beverages.

SeaWorld is currently closed due to a community shut down by the city of San Antonio to ensure the safety of the community due to coronavirus.

As for the animals at SeaWorld, caretakers are working around the clock to care for the animals at the park.