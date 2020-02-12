Local theater may be torn down for apartment complex

There is a proposal to tear down Regal Fiesta Stadium 16 on the northwest side of San Antonio. Weingarten Realty has filed an application with the city to rezone land at Vance Jackson address of where the theatre resides for residential units.

There has been a letter sent out to residences nearby the movie complex with a proposal to tear down the 23-year-old theatre and replace it with a 350-unit apartment building.

The theatre opened up on October 25, 1996 at the corner of Vance Jackson and DeZavala Road. At the time it was claimed as one of the largest theatres in San Antonio for a year.

In August 2012, the theatre stopped showing first run movies and transitioned into a discount movie theatre.