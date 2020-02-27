Local band to replace Longhorn band at Fiesta parade

If you are a regular attendee of the the nation's largest illuminated Fiesta Flambeau parade, you might notice a change with one of the bands. Due to a scheduling conflict, the University of Texas (UT) Longhorn band will not be participating at the 72nd annual Fiesta Flambeau parade this year.

The Longhorns have a spring Orange-White game which is also scheduled on April 25 that will keep that band from performing at Fiesta. The Unversity of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Spirit of San Antonio will be filling in.

The local band is made up of 330 students that attend UTSA. The band has history of performing at events such as in Normandy, France for national and worldwide military leaders, honoring the 70th anniversary of D-Day and former President Barack Obama.