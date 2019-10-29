Local artist carved Selena inspired pumpkin
This is beautiful
Univision,Oct 29, 2019 – 4:18 PM EDT
Arthur Alaquinez showed off his Selena carved pumpkin on his social media account @kingart_86. Usually the artist carves out portraits of retired Spurs players but this time he wanted to do something different. He wanted to honor the Queen of Tejano in honor of Dia de Los Muertos holiday which observes the Day of the Dead honoring deceased loved ones.
Alaquinez used a rotary tool to carve the magnificent detail into the pumpkin using a photo of Selena Quintanilla taken in 1994 during a school visit. The original photo shows Selena wearing gold hoop earrings with a beautiful smile holding a bouquet of roses.