Little Joe Hernandez reveals he tested positive for COVID-19
The singer assurred that he wore a mask and washed his hands frequently
Univision,Jul 8, 2020 – 06:55 PM EDT
React
Comparte
79-year-old Tejano legend Little Joe Hernandez explained to his fans via Facebook video that he tested positive for coronavirus on July 5th.
"I followed all the guidelines. I wore a mask, washed my hands often and kept my social distance," Joe says. "So this is just a reminder of how contagious this virus is. It's not just about you, but those around you."
Joe, in high spirits is currently quarantining at home.
React
Comparte