Legends creating new chapter in Chicano music history

Looks like LA 45 is teaming up with Little Joe after a social media post by LA-45 co-founder Mike Torres III with the legend himself. The post included a caption that says "A new decade. A new chapter in Chicano music history." Also included were three hashtags, #NextGenChicanos, #LittleJoe and #January2020. We take these hashtags as hints of something upcoming. We can't wait to hear what sound they put out forthcoming.