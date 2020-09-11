Latin music virtual show in October stars Bobby Pulido
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
By: Univision,Sep 11, 2020 – 12:10 PM EDT
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, a virtual festival with big named artists are performing live. Names such as Gloria Estafan, Bobby Pulido, Camilo, Jorge Celedón, Jessi Uribe, Ivy Queen and Mau y Ricky to name a few. The show will be live on October 4 and free to watch at CalleOchoLive.com.
