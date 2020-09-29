Latin Grammys list the top Tejano nominees
Congratulations to all the nominees and best of luck in November
By: Univision,Sep 29, 2020 – 01:58 PM EDT
React
Comparte
All of the Latin Grammy's nominees have been officially announced today. [ Full List]
Your Tejano and Proud KXTN would like to congratulate the following nominees in the category for Best Tejano Album
- PA´LA PISTA Y PA'L PISTO, VOL. 1 - El Plan - [Indepe Music]
- LIVE IN MÉXICO - La Mafia - [Fonovisa/Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.]
- 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONTIGO - Jay Pérez And The Band - [M Music & Entertainment Group, LLC / Freddie Records]
- PELÍCULA, VOL. 1 - Siggno - [Azteca Records, LLC]
- IT'S TIME - South Tx Homies - [The M Group LLC]
The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will be televised on Univision on November 19 starting at 7 P.M. Central
React
Comparte