Latin Grammys list the top Tejano nominees

Congratulations to all the nominees and best of luck in November
Sep 29, 2020 – 01:58 PM EDT
All of the Latin Grammy's nominees have been officially announced today. [ Full List]

Your Tejano and Proud KXTN would like to congratulate the following nominees in the category for Best Tejano Album


  1. PA´LA PISTA Y PA'L PISTO, VOL. 1 - El Plan - [Indepe Music]
  2. LIVE IN MÉXICO - La Mafia - [Fonovisa/Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.]
  3. 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONTIGO - Jay Pérez And The Band - [M Music & Entertainment Group, LLC / Freddie Records]
  4. PELÍCULA, VOL. 1 - Siggno - [Azteca Records, LLC]
  5. IT'S TIME - South Tx Homies - [The M Group LLC]

The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will be televised on Univision on November 19 starting at 7 P.M. Central

