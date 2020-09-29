Latin Grammys list the top Tejano nominees

All of the Latin Grammy's nominees have been officially announced today. [ Full List]

Your Tejano and Proud KXTN would like to congratulate the following nominees in the category for Best Tejano Album





PA´LA PISTA Y PA'L PISTO, VOL. 1 - El Plan - [Indepe Music] LIVE IN MÉXICO - La Mafia - [Fonovisa/Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.] 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONTIGO - Jay Pérez And The Band - [M Music & Entertainment Group, LLC / Freddie Records] PELÍCULA, VOL. 1 - Siggno - [Azteca Records, LLC] IT'S TIME - South Tx Homies - [The M Group LLC]