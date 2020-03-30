Large gathering spotted at Texas park

Pflugerville Park is now closed.

Many people went to the lake to escape from isolation at home which lead to overcrowding. In an order to practice social distancing, the park had closed at noon on Monday, March 30 which included fishing piers, pavillion, restrooms and trails around. This closure is to help keep people away from each other in efforts to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The city of Pflugerville said that if they see any crowding in the city's other recreational areas, they will close those park down as well.

As of this morning, Travis county has reported nine COVID-19 cases and reminds citizens to take the neccessary precautions to protect the community.