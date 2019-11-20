KXTN to become a Tejano Christmas radio station
Listen to your favorite Tejano Christmas songs till December 25th
Univision,Nov 21, 2019 – 7:17 PM EST
KXTN 1350AM and 107.5FM HD2 will transform into a Tejano Christmas station on Thursday, November 21st once the clock strikes midnight. You'll be able to hear all the Tejano Christmas songs as well as traditional Christmas melodies. Whether you're putting up your Christmas tree or going to the mall to shop for presents, know that you can get into the holiday spirit with us.
So be sure to keep it locked to your Tejano Christmas station on-air or online at KXTN.com or the free Uforia app available for your smartphone.