Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Country music legend Kenny Rogers had died Friday night at 10:25 P.M. Kenny was at home surrounded by his family at the time he passed away and had died of natural caused. Kenny was under hospice care.

Kenny's career spanned over six decades leaving a memorable mark on American music. Kenny's music had touched millions of people from all over the world. He released chart toppers such as "The Gambler", "Lady", "Islands In The Stream", "Lucille", "She Believes In Me", and "Through The Years".