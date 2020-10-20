Join us for our Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Friday, October 30
October 30 | 6PM
By: Univision,Oct 20, 2020 – 10:48 AM EDT
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte
Get your kids costumes ready, load them up in the ride and come out to our first ever Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event.
On Friday, October 30th at 6pm join your Univision San Antonio family for our first ever Drive-Thru Trick or Treat. Come out and get your free Halloween candy set-up(*while supplies last) in our parking lot. You don't even have to leave your car.
Type our address in your GPS: 12451 Network Blvd San Antonio, TX 78249
React
Comparte