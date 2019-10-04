Joe Lopez announces his return to making music

A big announcement from Monterrey Music label who announced on social media that Joe Lopez is returning to the music scene as Mazz de Joe Lopez.

A graphic release reads:

Monterrey Music welcomes its exclusive new artist: Grupo Mazz de Joe López.

Grupo Mazz was born in Brownsville, Tx and became one of the most popular Texans musical groups during the 90's golden age.

The group's most popular songs include "No te Olvidare", "Estupido Romantico", "Ven Devorame Otra Vez", Que Me Lleven Canciones" and many more.

After a long absence from the musical scene, Joe López, in partnership and with representation from record company Monterrey Music, is back fully willing to conquer the Texan audience and the newer generations. He is preparing his return to the stage, as well as the recording of his new singles that will be surely be of the liking for the public.