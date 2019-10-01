null: nullpx
Jimmy Gonzalez to get custom monument at gravesite

The monument will be unveiled October 12th in Brownsville, TX
Oct 1, 2019 – 10:55 AM EDT

After a year of planning, a special custom momument will honor the late Tejano icon, Jimmy Gonzalez on Saturday, October 12th in Brownsville. The monument will be placed on Jimmy's gravesite. The monument was created by Jimmy's family and Tim Morris who is better known as Cemetery Tim.

A post to Facebook invites Jimmy's fans, family and friends to the event that begins at 5pm at Buena Vista Burial Park (5 McDavitt Boulevard).

