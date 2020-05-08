Jet flyover planned for San Antonio Monday
Operation America Strong
Univision,May 8, 2020 – 01:08 PM EDT
It's confirmed. The United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds will be doing a 30 minute flyover the city of San Antonio on Monday.
They will be flying in formation at approximately 1:20 p.m.
A more detailed flight route will be released on Monday, the day of the show.
This demonstration is part of Operation America Strong, which is a dedication to healthcare workers, first responders, members of the military and essential workers keeping the United States strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People can go outside of their homes, practice social distancing and look up at the sky to see the jets.
The team welcomes viewers to tag the flyover on social media with the hashtag #AmericaStrong and #Thunderbirds.