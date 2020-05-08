Jet flyover planned for San Antonio Monday

It's confirmed. The United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds will be doing a 30 minute flyover the city of San Antonio on Monday.

They will be flying in formation at approximately 1:20 p.m.

A more detailed flight route will be released on Monday, the day of the show.

This demonstration is part of Operation America Strong, which is a dedication to healthcare workers, first responders, members of the military and essential workers keeping the United States strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can go outside of their homes, practice social distancing and look up at the sky to see the jets.