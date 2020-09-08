Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her favorite Selena song
It's from Selena's "Dreaming of You" album
By: Univision,Sep 8, 2020 – 01:49 PM EDT
National arts reporter Geoff Edgers with the Washington Post struck up a conversation with Jamie Lee Curtis. The conversation then led to what Jamie's favorite Selena Quintanilla song was.
Jaime said it was "God's Child" (Baila Conmigo) with David Byrne straight from Selena's album "Dreaming Of You."
