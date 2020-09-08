null: nullpx
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her favorite Selena song

It's from Selena's "Dreaming of You" album
Sep 8, 2020 – 01:49 PM EDT
National arts reporter Geoff Edgers with the Washington Post struck up a conversation with Jamie Lee Curtis. The conversation then led to what Jamie's favorite Selena Quintanilla song was.

Jaime said it was "God's Child" (Baila Conmigo) with David Byrne straight from Selena's album "Dreaming Of You."

