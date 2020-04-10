Jacob Turner tests negative for coronavirus

Jessie Turner, father of Jacob Turner says that his son was tested on Friday for COVID-19. The lead singer of Grupo Siggno went live on Facebook to give an update to fans.

"They tested my son on Friday, today it came out negative" Jesse said during his Facebook live session. "He's fine. He's still in the ER but it's for something else. He's having some fever and it has nothing to do with the coronavirus."

On April 1st, Jesse revealed the facility where his son is getting care after a serious car accident in 2016. Three employees of the facility had tested positive for coronavirus. Now the facility has 22 people that have tested positive.