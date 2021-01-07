It's the beginning of the 'cedar fever' season in South Texas and these are the symptoms you should know about

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The cedar season has officially begun in central Texas and several locations have reported low pollen counts from this tree.

The cedar season generally begins in early December and lasts until mid-February. The peak of the cedar season is typically the second week of January.

Cedar fever is an allergic reaction to the pollen of the Juniperus ashei tree, commonly known as Mountain Cedar, a type of juniper that has an aggressive seasonal bloom.

Cedar fever is most common in December and January, when pollen counts are at their peak.