IndyCar driver John Andretti dead at 56

Andretti Autosport announced Thursday that John Andretti has died after battling colon cancer. The 56-year-old driver was the nephew of Mario Andretti and son of Aldo.







In April 2017, Andretti was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. He had encouraged his fans to get colonoscopies because he forgot to get checked himself. He regretted not getting one because this ordeal could have been avoided, admitted Andretti.

On May 29, 2018, Andretti took to Twitter to announce his six-month scans have shown that the cancer had spread to other areas of his body and was uncontainable at that point.