Income tax filing deadline has been extended

Take note of the new date
Mar 20, 2020 – 11:12 AM EDT

77th Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin announced this morning that they are moving tax day from April 15th to July 15th. This will allow U.S. citizens more time to file their taxes without interest or penalties.

Individuals will be able to delay paying up to $1 million in payments and corporations are able to defer a payment up to $10 million.


In a separate tweet Mnuchin encourages all tax payers that are expecting refunds to file now to get their money.

