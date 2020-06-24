If you're traveling to one of these states soon from Texas, you'll have to self-quarantine

As of Wednesday, travel advisories were listed for travelers coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas to self-quarantine if traveling to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

The nine states listed have a high infection rate that continue to spike up. In order for the three states to continue to minimize a spike in the curve which they managed to get down, those states are asking visitors to quarantine.

Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo along with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut came together to help minimalize any potential spikes of COVID-19 in their state borders.

With those states starting to reopen back up, visitors from the said states will have to quarantine and if any other state has an infection rate of 10 percent will also have to quarantine as well.

"It's just common sense. It's the spirit of community. If you're in a place that has a high infection rate, we understand that, and we'll help you any way we can, and we've been helpful in reaching out to every state across the nation. But we don't want to see the infection rate increase here after what we've gone through and that's the 14-day quarantine," Cuomo said.