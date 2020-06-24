If you're planning on visiting Corpus Christi, bring your mask

Beginning midnight on June 26, 2020 until July 10th, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales issued a new order of wearing face coverings to help protect the spread of COVID-19. This order is pretty much similar that County Judge Nelson Wolff issued for Bexar County and San Antonio.

Businesses in the county must develop and implement heath and safety practices. Businesses excluded are construction sites, cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Those 10 years of age or older must wear face coverings that cover both their mouth and nose when entering a city or county owned facility within Nueces county or a government facility.

Everyone must maintain at least six-feet distance from one another unless members of the same family or household.

The following list of commercial businesses require face coverings:

- Texas State Aquarium

- Big Box retailers such as Lowes, Home Depot, Walmart, H-E-B, Best Buy, Target, and shopping malls

- Convenience stores

Businesses failing to comply to implement the health order will face up to $1,000 in fines for each violation.

Businesses such as bars, restaurants, churches, gyms, business offices don't require a face mask but are recommended.

It's strongly recommended that N95 medical grade and surgical masks to be reserved for medical professionals and first responders only. Cloth, bandanas, or other material is acceptable to use as face coverings.