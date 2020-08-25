Hurricane Laura aims at Texas Gulf coast prompting evacuations
San Antonio has been called on for helping evacuees fleeing from the Gulf Coast region ahead of Hurricane Laura including a mandatory evacuation for Galveston. Craig Brown, the mayor of Galveston signed off on the evacuation order Tuesday. Chambers, Jefferson, Orange counties, the town of Seabrook, and Port Arthur are also evacuating.
The City of San Antonio has been asked to assist a small number of displaced Texans. Those fleeing the hurricane should go to the hurricane check in area at 200 Gembler Road and be assigned a shelter location. This method will help the city account how many shelters need to be operated and managed.
Right now, Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen to a category 3 by the time it makes landfall, which could be sometime between Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
Governor Greg Abbott declares 36 Texas counties in an emergency disaster declaration which includes Bexar county.
For coverage on Hurricane Laura, be sure to tune into Univision 41 for the most up-to-date information.
