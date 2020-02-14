Hundreds get married in mass Valentine's Day ceremony

Over 100 couples said their "I do's" this morning on the steps of the Bexar County courthouse. Officials conducted the mass wedding ceremony at the stroke of midnight, Friday.

The courthouse was decorated in Valentine's Day red and pink balloons.

The county clerk said that they want to make the ceremony bigger and better with music and a photographer. A new record was set this year as 102 couples were wed beating last year's 72.

The clerk will be holding 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. ceremonies with mariachi's at the 2 p.m. session.