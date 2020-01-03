Hit and run driver of fatal New Year Day crash arrested

San Antonio Street Crimes Unit arrested 18-year-old Cesar Gonzalez on Thursday around noon after he choose to drive home overly intoxicated. Gonzalez's poor decision to get behind the wheel impaired cost the life of a 31-year-old man and his 14-year-old daughter at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The white Chevy Silverado that Cesar was driving was going about 100 to 120 miles per hour down West Poplar Street when Cesar struck a van reversing out of a driveway causing it to catch on fire and throwing the teenage girl out with fatal force.

The male victim was identified as Jesus Aguilar Jr. and the teenager identified as Kristina Agular. There were two other children in the vehicle, a five-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl who were rescued but suffered second-degree burns. Neighbors were quick to get out hoses and throwing buckets of water on the fire in efforts to put it out.

Arrest affidavit revealed that Cesar had been drinking beer and smoking marijuana at a party before the incident. The sister of the suspect had even texted Cesar telling him not to drive home since he was drunk.

Right after the crash, Cesar called up his mother telling her about the horrific crash and to report the truck stolen. She didn't. Instead she called 9-1-1.

Cesar is facing up to two counts of failure to stop and render aid and police are looking at additional charges. Gonzalez's past criminal record shows a history of DWI's and drug possession.

Police are still searching for other individuals who were riding in the pickup at the time of the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the authorities.