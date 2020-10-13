null: nullpx
Here is where to vote in person during early voting

News you can use
Oct 13, 2020 – 10:56 AM EDT
Important dates:

- Early Voting Begins: October 13, 2020
- Early Voting Ends: October 30, 2020
- Election Day: November 3, 2020

Bexar County Elections Phone Number: 210-335-8683
More information about voting:
ENGLISH: Vote411.org/texas
SPANISH: Univision.com/votacontimo

Here are a list of the voting sites within Bexar County / San Antonio.

  • AT&T Center - 1 AT&T Center Parkway
  • Alzafar Shrine - 901 N. Loop 1604 West
  • Bexar County Elections Office - 1103 S. Frio St.
  • Brookhollow Library - 530 Heimer Road
  • Castle Hills City Hall - 209 Lemonwood Drive
  • Claude Black Center - 2805 E. Commerce St.
  • Cody Library - 11441 Vance Jackson Road.
  • Converse City Hall - 405 S. Seguin Road
  • Copernicus Community Center - 5003 Lord Road
  • Cortez Library - 2803 Hunter Blvd.
  • Encino Library - 2515 E. Evans Road
  • Fair Oaks Ranch City Hall - 7286 Dietz Elkhorn
  • Frank Garrett Multi Center - 1226 NW 18th St.
  • Granados Senior Center - 500 Freiling
  • Great Northwest Library - 9050 Wellwood
  • Guerra Library - 7978 W. Military Drive
  • Harlandale Civic Center - 115 W. Southcross Blvd.
  • Helotes City Hall - 12951 Bandera Road
  • John Igo Library - 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
  • Johnston Library - 6307 Sun Valley Drive
  • Julia Yates Semmes Library - 15060 Judson Road
  • Kirby City Hall - 112 Bauman
  • Las Palmas Library - 515 Castroville Road
  • Leon Valley Conference Center - 6421 Evers Road
  • Lions Field - 2809 Broadway
  • Maverick Library - 8700 Mystic Park
  • McCreless Library - 1023 Ada St.
  • Memorial Library - 3222 Culebra Road
  • Mission Library - 3134 Roosevelt Ave.
  • Northside Activity Center - 7001 Culebra Road
  • Northwest Vista College - 3535 N. Ellison Drive
  • Our Lady of the Lake University - 411 S.W. 24th St.
  • Palo Alto College - 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.
  • Parman Library - 20735 Wilderness Oak
  • San Antonio College Victory Center - 1819 N. Main Ave.
  • Schaefer Library - 6322 U.S. 87 East
  • Shavano Park City Hall - 900 Saddletree Court
  • Somerset City Hall - 7360 E. 6th
  • Southside ISD Administration - 1460 Martinez-Losoya Road
  • Southwest ISD - 11914 Dragon Lane
  • St Paul's Community - 1201 Donaldson Ave.
  • Thousand Oaks Library - 4618 Thousand Oaks Drive
  • Tobin Library - 4134 Harry Wurzbach Road
  • University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) - 1 UTSA Circle
  • Universal City Library - 100 Northview Drive
  • Windcrest Takas Civic Center - 9310 Jim Seal Drive
  • Wonderland of The Americas- 4522 Fredericksburg Road
