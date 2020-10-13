Here is where to vote in person during early voting
By: Univision,Oct 13, 2020 – 10:56 AM EDT
Important dates:
- Early Voting Begins: October 13, 2020
- Early Voting Ends: October 30, 2020
- Election Day: November 3, 2020
Bexar County Elections Phone Number: 210-335-8683
More information about voting:
ENGLISH: Vote411.org/texas
SPANISH: Univision.com/votacontimo
Here are a list of the voting sites within Bexar County / San Antonio.
- AT&T Center - 1 AT&T Center Parkway
- Alzafar Shrine - 901 N. Loop 1604 West
- Bexar County Elections Office - 1103 S. Frio St.
- Brookhollow Library - 530 Heimer Road
- Castle Hills City Hall - 209 Lemonwood Drive
- Claude Black Center - 2805 E. Commerce St.
- Cody Library - 11441 Vance Jackson Road.
- Converse City Hall - 405 S. Seguin Road
- Copernicus Community Center - 5003 Lord Road
- Cortez Library - 2803 Hunter Blvd.
- Encino Library - 2515 E. Evans Road
- Fair Oaks Ranch City Hall - 7286 Dietz Elkhorn
- Frank Garrett Multi Center - 1226 NW 18th St.
- Granados Senior Center - 500 Freiling
- Great Northwest Library - 9050 Wellwood
- Guerra Library - 7978 W. Military Drive
- Harlandale Civic Center - 115 W. Southcross Blvd.
- Helotes City Hall - 12951 Bandera Road
- John Igo Library - 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
- Johnston Library - 6307 Sun Valley Drive
- Julia Yates Semmes Library - 15060 Judson Road
- Kirby City Hall - 112 Bauman
- Las Palmas Library - 515 Castroville Road
- Leon Valley Conference Center - 6421 Evers Road
- Lions Field - 2809 Broadway
- Maverick Library - 8700 Mystic Park
- McCreless Library - 1023 Ada St.
- Memorial Library - 3222 Culebra Road
- Mission Library - 3134 Roosevelt Ave.
- Northside Activity Center - 7001 Culebra Road
- Northwest Vista College - 3535 N. Ellison Drive
- Our Lady of the Lake University - 411 S.W. 24th St.
- Palo Alto College - 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.
- Parman Library - 20735 Wilderness Oak
- San Antonio College Victory Center - 1819 N. Main Ave.
- Schaefer Library - 6322 U.S. 87 East
- Shavano Park City Hall - 900 Saddletree Court
- Somerset City Hall - 7360 E. 6th
- Southside ISD Administration - 1460 Martinez-Losoya Road
- Southwest ISD - 11914 Dragon Lane
- St Paul's Community - 1201 Donaldson Ave.
- Thousand Oaks Library - 4618 Thousand Oaks Drive
- Tobin Library - 4134 Harry Wurzbach Road
- University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) - 1 UTSA Circle
- Universal City Library - 100 Northview Drive
- Windcrest Takas Civic Center - 9310 Jim Seal Drive
- Wonderland of The Americas- 4522 Fredericksburg Road
