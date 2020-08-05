Here is a list of items you can save this Tax-Free weekend

Texas annually has a back to school tax free weekend so that families can get their child the neccessary supplies to return to their learning environment. This year is different, we're in the middle of a global pandemic so many families are looking to make their purchases online rather than in-store.

To answer your questions, we pulled information from the comptroller's website.

you can buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) tax free, when either





the item is both delivered, and paid for, by the customer during the exemption; or

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

A seller accepts an order when the seller has acted to fill the order for immediate shipment. An order is filled for immediate shipment regardless of whether the shipment is delayed due to a backlog of orders or because stock is currently unavailable to, or on back order by, the seller.

Check out what is exempt from taxes and what's not.



